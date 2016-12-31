December 31, 2016
 
 
Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx

2016 is not done yet, as new Linux distributions debut to round out the year.

Linux 4.9 Roars as Largest Linux Release Ever

The 'Roaring Lionus' Linux 4.9 release is Linus Torvalds final release of 2016 and could well be the last in the 4.x series too with Linux 5.x likely in 2017.

Linux Top 3: SparkyLinux 4.5, Mageia 5.1 and Peppermint 7

 Lots of incremental rollup updates this week with new updates from SparkyLinux, Mageia and Peppermint

Linux Top 3: Fedora 25, openSUSE 42.2 and Zorin OS 12

This is the time of year when Linux distribution releases start to slow down (just a bit), but there have been several noteworthy recent releases to recognize before 2017 starts.

Linux Top 3: RHEL 7.3, Ubuntu Core 16 and 4MLinux 20.0

From the enterprise to embedded and everything in-between

Linux 5.0 Kernel is Coming in 2017

While the jump from Linux 2.4 to 2.6 was a big one, every major Linux kernel renumbering has been arbitrary.

