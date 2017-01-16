Linux Top 3: Solus, KaOS and Arch Linux update for 2017
Rolling releases roll forward for the new year.
Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx
2016 is not done yet, as new Linux distributions debut to round out the year.
Linux 4.9 Roars as Largest Linux Release Ever
The 'Roaring Lionus' Linux 4.9 release is Linus Torvalds final release of 2016 and could well be the last in the 4.x series too with Linux 5.x likely in 2017.
Linux Top 3: SparkyLinux 4.5, Mageia 5.1 and Peppermint 7
Lots of incremental rollup updates this week with new updates from SparkyLinux, Mageia and Peppermint
Linux Top 3: Fedora 25, openSUSE 42.2 and Zorin OS 12
This is the time of year when Linux distribution releases start to slow down (just a bit), but there have been several noteworthy recent releases to recognize before 2017 starts.
Linux Top 3: RHEL 7.3, Ubuntu Core 16 and 4MLinux 20.0
From the enterprise to embedded and everything in-between
