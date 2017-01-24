Linux Top 3: Arch Anywhere, Bitkey and Vinux

January 23, 2017

By Sean Michael Kerner



1) Arch Anywhere 2.2.5

Arch Linux is a powerful rolling Linux distribution, that hasn't always been particularly easy for new users to install and deploy. The goal of the Arch Anywhere system is to provide new and old users with the ability to install a fully custom Arch Linux system in minutes.



Arch Anywhere 2.2.5. This release is focused mainly on bug fixes. The label issue when using UEFI boot on USB has been resolved. I have also fixed a few minor bugs in the installer. I've added lxdm-gtk3 for users who select lxde-gtk3 (this resolves a conflict between lxdm & lxdm-gtk3). I've also made some tweaks and updates to the Arch Anywhere XFCE4 Desktop. This includes color and theme updates. Have also updated and improved the .zshrc for users who select zsh as their shell.



2) BitKey

Lots of Linux distribution are used by Bitcoin users, but BitKey takes it a step further. BitKey is a purpose-built for Bitcoin with a several bitcoin packages and security to match. The BitKey distribution is based on TurnKey Linux, which in turn is a Debian based system.



BitKey is a side project by the core developers of TurnKey GNU/Linux. We couldn't find a solution that satisfied our paranoia so we rolled our own.



* Refreshed component versions and base OS to Debian Jessie, thanks to

Yannick Heneault.

* Manually verified & signed integrity of upstream components

* New Bitcoin apps: warpwallet, coinbin & libbitcoin-explorer (bx)

* New packages: secure-delete, dosfstools (mkfs.vfat)

* Added background color labels to boot modes

Desktop UX: cut and paste, improved keybindings





3) Vinux 5.1

Vinux is an interesting Ubuntu-based distribution that is built to help visually impaired users. The system directly integrates the Orca screen reader to help users navigate the Linux system. The new release includes the following updates:

Up to date accessibility infrastructure.

Gnome-ORca 3.20 with updates available for 3.22

AT-SPI 2.20 with updates available for 2.22

Brltty 5.4

Speech-dispatcher 0.8.5

Liblouis 2.6.2





Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at LinuxPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.