Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx

December 25, 2016

By Sean Michael Kerner



1) Guix 0.12.09



The GNU Guix project builds a transactional package manager system and it is the base feature around which Guix SD(system distribution) is built.



Among the new features in the new GuixSD 0.12.0 release are:





New GuixSD system services, including a log rotation service, a CUPS printing service, NFS related services, and an OpenSMTPD service.

Guix daemon offloading support now uses Guile-SSH.

GuixSD can now be installed to a LUKS-encrypted root.

New cross-compiler toolchains for i686-w64-mingw32 and arm-none-eabi.

A new d3.js backend for guix graph.

853 new packages, 864 package updates notably glibc 2.24 and linux-libre 4.8.15.





2) Parrot Security OS 3.3



Parrot Security is yet another Debian-based security focussed Linux distribution. The Parrot Security 3.3 release debuted on December 25 as a bugfix update.





include linux 4.8 kernel

fix touchpad/multitouch support

fix mismatching kernel installer

update anonsurf

fix minor MATE bugs

include GCC 6.2

update metasploit-framework 4.13

switch to php 7

upgrade most of the tools to their latest version





3)OpenManDriva Lx 3.01





The 3.01 release brings a number of major fixes since 3.0 release:

updated software

new drivers and kernel – better support for newer hardware

many bugs fixed

stable Plasma running on Wayland



Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at LinuxPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist