Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx
1) Guix 0.12.09
The GNU Guix project builds a transactional package manager system and it is the base feature around which Guix SD(system distribution) is built.
Among the new features in the new GuixSD 0.12.0 release are:
- New GuixSD system services, including a log rotation service, a CUPS printing service, NFS related services, and an OpenSMTPD service.
- Guix daemon offloading support now uses Guile-SSH.
- GuixSD can now be installed to a LUKS-encrypted root.
- New cross-compiler toolchains for i686-w64-mingw32 and arm-none-eabi.
- A new d3.js backend for guix graph.
- 853 new packages, 864 package updates notably glibc 2.24 and linux-libre 4.8.15.
2) Parrot Security OS 3.3
Parrot Security is yet another Debian-based security focussed Linux distribution. The Parrot Security 3.3 release debuted on December 25 as a bugfix update.
- include linux 4.8 kernel
- fix touchpad/multitouch support
- fix mismatching kernel installer
- update anonsurf
- fix minor MATE bugs
- include GCC 6.2
- update metasploit-framework 4.13
- switch to php 7
- upgrade most of the tools to their latest version
3)OpenManDriva Lx 3.01
The 3.01 release brings a number of major fixes since 3.0 release:
- updated software
- new drivers and kernel – better support for newer hardware
- many bugs fixed
- stable Plasma running on Wayland
