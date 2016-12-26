December 26, 2016
 
 
RSSRSS feed

Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx

  • December 25, 2016
  • By Sean Michael Kerner


1) Guix 0.12.09

The GNU Guix project builds a transactional  package manager system and it is the base feature around which Guix SD(system distribution) is built.

Among the new features in the new GuixSD 0.12.0 release are:

  • New GuixSD system services, including a log rotation service, a CUPS printing service, NFS related services, and an OpenSMTPD service.
  • Guix daemon offloading support now uses Guile-SSH.
  • GuixSD can now be installed to a LUKS-encrypted root.
  • New cross-compiler toolchains for i686-w64-mingw32 and arm-none-eabi.
  • A new d3.js backend for guix graph.
  • 853 new packages, 864 package updates notably glibc 2.24 and linux-libre 4.8.15.



2) Parrot Security OS 3.3

Parrot Security is yet another Debian-based security focussed Linux distribution.  The Parrot Security 3.3 release debuted on December 25 as a bugfix update.

  •     include linux 4.8 kernel
  •     fix touchpad/multitouch support
  •     fix mismatching kernel installer
  •     update anonsurf
  •     fix minor MATE bugs
  •     include GCC 6.2
  •     update metasploit-framework 4.13
  •     switch to php 7
  •     upgrade most of the tools to their latest version



3)OpenManDriva Lx 3.01

The 3.01 release brings a number of major fixes since 3.0 release:

  • updated software
  • new drivers and kernel – better support for newer hardware
  • many bugs fixed
  • stable Plasma running on Wayland


Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at LinuxPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist

Sitemap | Contact Us