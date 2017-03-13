Linux Top 3: Manjaro 17, Parrot Security 3.5 and Tails 2.11

March 12, 2017

By Sean Michael Kerner

1) Manajro 17





Manjaro is a Arch Linux based distribution that has both KDE and Xfce desktop as options for users. The Manjaro 17.0 release is codenamed Gellivara.



Among the new features:



The Manjaro Settings Manager (MSM) now provides an easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and removing the many series of kernels we offer. Manjaro’s selection of readily available kernels remains the most extensive of all Linux distribution we know of. At the time of this release, nine kernel-series are available directly from our binary repositories, ranging from the mature & rock-solid 3.10 series to the latest 4.10 release. Additionally we offer two realtime kernel series. Such a wide array of available kernel options results in extensive hardware support, getting the most out of your system for you, be it old or new.



2) Parrot Security OS 3.5



Parrot Security is a Debian based security researcher Linux distribution providing all manner of tools to help aid in penetration testing and forensic analysis.



The linux kernel was updated to the latest 4.9.13 release and we are waiting debian to finish the debianization of linux 4.10 to start working on our patches for it.



A virtual machine manager was included by default, but it is neither virtualbox nor the propertary vmware, while we wanted to include virt-manager, which is an awesome manager for KVM and LXC machines that can also control VMs on other computers on your network.



3)Tails 2.11



TAILS - The Amnesic Incognito Live System, is a privacy focussed end user Linux distribution. The new Tails 2.11 release debuted on March 7 providing some incremental package updates.







Upgrade Tor Browser to 6.5.1.

Fix CVE-2017-6074 (local root privilege escalation) by disabling the dccp module. (#12280) Also disable kernel modules for some other uncommon network protocols. (Part of #6457)





Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at LinuxPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.