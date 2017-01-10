Linux Top 3: Solus, KaOS and Arch Linux update for 2017

January 8, 2017

By Sean Michael Kerner

The first week of the 2017 brought with it multiple Linux distribution updates, particularly to rolling release distros, including Solus, KaOS and Arch



1) Solus 2017.01.01.0



Solus is perhaps best know for its Budgie open-source desktop environment, though it's a distribuiton that also supports the MATE desktop as well. The latest incremental snapshot provides users with a new Linux 4.8.15 kernel as the base. There is also a new Software Center update, providing users with more categories to choose software from.



The Budgie desktop is updated to version 10.2.9 with the following bug fixed:





In the Icon Tasklist, an issue with the spinning wheel that would persist for 30 seconds during the launching of an application has been resolved.

Resolved an issue in the Keyboard Layout widget where we didn’t manage to retrieve a language name from libgnome-desktop for the zh_CN locale. This resulted in rendering an odd label for the libpinyin IBUS engine, i.e. “(null) (libpinyin)”. Now, when we fail to get a language based on the language code, we fall back to locale detection.

Arabic is now a supported language.

Chinese is now a supported language, both in Chinese (Traditional) as well as Chinese (Taiwan).

Multiple languages have received translation improvements.



2) KaOS 2017.01



KaOS is a KDE desktop focused distribution. Like Solus, it's continuously updated in a rolling release model, with incremental media/rollup updates.



Among hte big new additions in KaOS 2017.01 is the new ISOWriter application to write Linux distributions to USB keys.



Not only does IsoWriter write to USB it also gives the option to recover your USB stick after using it for an ISO, something that regular dd copy or the previously used Imagewriter were not able to do. New in this version is the ability to verify the integrity of the written USB flash drive in comparison to the downloaded ISO file. This can be done in Dolphin too, right click the ISO file, select Actions then select Verify ISO Write.





3) Arch Linux 2017.01.01



The latest incremental media update for the Arch Linux rolling release debuts on January 1 and is based on the Linux 4.8.13 kernel.



Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at LinuxPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.